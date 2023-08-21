Road closures: three for St Helens drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around St Helens will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm August 22 to 5am August 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M62, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 7 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.