Register
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Road closures: three for St Helens drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around St Helens will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST

Drivers in and around St Helens will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M62, from 9pm August 22 to 5am August 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

M62, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 7 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.