Road closures: three for St Helens drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around St Helens will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:49 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

    And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    M62, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 7 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

    M6, from 9pm September 18 to 6am September 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.