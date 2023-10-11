Road closures: three for St Helens drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around St Helens will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A580, from 9pm October 9 to 6am October 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• A580, from 9pm October 18 to 5am October 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 23 to junction 23 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.