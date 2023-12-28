Road closures: three for St Helens drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around St Helens will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 9pm December 27 to 5am December 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions, junction 8 to junction 7 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.
• M6, from 9pm January 2 to 6am January 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.