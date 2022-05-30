Road closures: three for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are all are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M62, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 8 entry slip road closure due to electrical works.

• M58, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 27- 23 carriageway closure due to SMART improvements.

• M58, from 9pm June 13 to 6am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 27- 23 carriageway closure due to SMART improvements.