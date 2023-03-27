Register
Road closures: three for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:01 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Drivers in and around St Helens will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A580, from 9pm March 25 to 5am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, j21A to J26 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

    And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A580, from 9pm March 27 to 6am April 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

    A580, from 9pm April 3 to 6am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.