Road closures: three for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm March 25 to 5am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, j21A to J26 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A580, from 9pm April 24 to 6am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• A580, from 9pm May 2 to 6am May 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.