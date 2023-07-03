Road closures: two for St Helens drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around St Helens will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm July 3 to 5am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, six to 7 - lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade.