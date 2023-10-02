Register
Road closures: two for St Helens drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around St Helens will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:25 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around St Helens will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

    And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

    A580, from 9pm October 9 to 6am October 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.