Road closures: two for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• M62, from 8pm April 21 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 - eight lane closures due to barrier repairs.

• M58, from 9pm May 2 to 6am May 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 22 - 26 lane closures due to SMART improvements.