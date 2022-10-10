Road closures: two for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm August 20 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, j21A to J26 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9pm October 11 to 6am October 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, J6 to J7 - carriageway closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

