Road closures: two for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm October 17 to 6am October 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M56, from 8pm October 25 to 6am October 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 northbound, J9 to M6 - carriageway closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

