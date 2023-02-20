Road closures: two for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around St Helens will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A580, from 9pm February 20 to 6am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• A580, from 9pm February 27 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.