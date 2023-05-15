Road closures: two for St Helens drivers this week

Drivers in and around St Helens will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A580, from 9pm May 22 to 6am May 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade on behalf of Costain.

• M62, from midnight, May 25 to 11.59pm June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, jct seven - 8.