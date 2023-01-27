Six more deaths recorded in St Helens

There were six more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in St Helens.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

A total of 753 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 26 (Thursday) – up from 747 on the week before.

They were among 28,401 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in St Helens.