Six more deaths recorded in St Helens

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were six more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in St Helens.

A total of 753 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 26 (Thursday) – up from 747 on the week before.

They were among 28,401 deaths recorded across the North West.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in St Helens.

    A total of 180,091 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26 (Thursday) – up from 179,176 last week.