St Helens establishment given new food hygiene rating
A St Helens drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Wellington Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Wellington Hotel, St James Road, Eccleston Park was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 151 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 72 (48%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.