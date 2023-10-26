St Helens establishment given new food hygiene rating
A St Helens drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Stocks, a pub, bar or nightclub at 4-8 High Street, Newton Le Willows was given the score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 158 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 84 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.