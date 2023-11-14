St Helens establishment given new food hygiene rating
A St Helens drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Turks Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at 49-51 Morley Street, St Helens was given the score after assessment on October 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 161 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 86 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.