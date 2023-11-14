Register
St Helens establishment given new food hygiene rating

A St Helens drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:54 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Turks Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at 49-51 Morley Street, St Helens was given the score after assessment on October 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of St Helens's 161 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 86 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.