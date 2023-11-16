St Helens establishment given new food hygiene rating
A St Helens drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Brown Edge Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at 299-301 Nutgrove Road, Thatto Heath was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 159 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 84 (53%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.