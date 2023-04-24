St Helens establishment handed new food hygiene rating

Register
A St Helens drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A St Helens drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Royal Alfred, a pub, bar or nightclub at 2 Bickerstaffe Street, St Helens was given the score after assessment on March 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of St Helens's 148 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 74 (50%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.