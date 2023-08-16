St Helens establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A St Helens drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Clock Face Hotel, a pub, bar or nightclub at 408 Clock Face Road, Clock Face was given the score after assessment on July 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 153 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 80 (52%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.