St Helens house prices dropped in April

House prices dropped by 1.2% in St Helens in April, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 8.6% over the last year.

The average St Helens house price in April was £179,520, Land Registry figures show – a 1.2% decrease on March.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.7%, and St Helens was lower than the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in St Helens rose by £14,000 – putting the area sixth among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Fylde, where property prices increased on average by 15.5%, to £249,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Blackpool gained 0.4% in value, giving an average price of £130,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in St Helens spent an average of £161,000 on their property – £13,000 more than a year ago, and £47,000 more than in April 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £202,000 on average in April – 25.7% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in St Helens in April – they dropped 1.5% in price, to £137,310 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 7.5%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.7% monthly; up 10.9% annually; £305,860 average

down 0.7% monthly; up 10.9% annually; £305,860 average Semi-detached: down 1.1% monthly; up 9% annually; £187,008 average

down 1.1% monthly; up 9% annually; £187,008 average Flats: down 1% monthly; up 6.7% annually; £98,156 average

How do property prices in St Helens compare?

Buyers paid 15.6% less than the average price in the North West (£213,000) in April for a property in St Helens. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £286,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £363,000 on average, and twice the price as in St Helens. Trafford properties cost 3.2 times the price as homes in Burnley (£115,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in April

St Helens: £179,520

The North West:£212,814

UK: £286,489

Annual growth to April

St Helens: +8.6%

The North West: +4.8%

UK: +3.5%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West