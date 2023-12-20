Register
St Helens house prices increased in October

House prices increased by 3.6% in St Helens in October, new figures show.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 20th Dec 2023, 16:08 GMT
General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.5% over the last year – the highest in the North West.

The average St Helens house price in October was £184,842, Land Registry figures show – a 3.6% increase on September.

    Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.4%, and St Helens was above the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

    Over the last year, the average sale price of property in St Helens rose by £9,700 – putting the area top among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

    At the other end of the scale, properties in Tameside lost 4.6% of their value, giving an average price of £204,000.

    First steps on the property ladder

    First-time buyers in St Helens spent an average of £165,700 on their property – £8,500 more than a year ago, and £49,500 more than in October 2018.

    By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £207,600 on average in October – 25.3% more than first-time buyers.

    Property types

    Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in St Helens in October – they increased 4.2%, to £313,507 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 8.1%.

    Among other types of property:

    How do property prices in St Helens compare?

    Buyers paid 14.3% less than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in October for a property in St Helens. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

    The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £375,000 on average, and twice the price as in St Helens. Trafford properties cost 3.3 times the price as homes in Burnley (£114,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

    The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, at £1.4 million.

    Factfile

    Average property price in October

    • St Helens: £184,842
    • The North West:£215,719
    • UK: £287,782

    Annual change to October

    • St Helens: +5.5%
    • The North West: -0.4%
    • UK: -1.2%

    Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West

    • St Helens: +5.5%
    • Tameside: -4.6%