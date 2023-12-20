St Helens house prices increased in October
House prices increased by 3.6% in St Helens in October, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.5% over the last year – the highest in the North West.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The average St Helens house price in October was £184,842, Land Registry figures show – a 3.6% increase on September.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.4%, and St Helens was above the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in St Helens rose by £9,700 – putting the area top among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Tameside lost 4.6% of their value, giving an average price of £204,000.
First steps on the property ladder
Advertisement
Advertisement
First-time buyers in St Helens spent an average of £165,700 on their property – £8,500 more than a year ago, and £49,500 more than in October 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £207,600 on average in October – 25.3% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in St Helens in October – they increased 4.2%, to £313,507 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 8.1%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in St Helens compare?
Buyers paid 14.3% less than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in October for a property in St Helens. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £375,000 on average, and twice the price as in St Helens. Trafford properties cost 3.3 times the price as homes in Burnley (£114,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, at £1.4 million.
Factfile
Average property price in October
- St Helens: £184,842
- The North West:£215,719
- UK: £287,782
Annual change to October
- St Helens: +5.5%
- The North West: -0.4%
- UK: -1.2%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West
- St Helens: +5.5%
- Tameside: -4.6%