St Helens house prices increased slightly in August

House prices increased slightly, by 0.3%, in St Helens in August, new figures show.

But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.3% annual decline.

The average St Helens house price in August was £176,905, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3% increase on July.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices remained static.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in St Helens fell by £510 – putting the area 24th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Ribble Valley, where property prices increased on average by 6.8%, to £284,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Burnley lost 5.6% of their value, giving an average price of £111,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in St Helens spent an average of £158,440 on their property – £790 less than a year ago, but £43,350 more than in August 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £198,840 on average in August – 25.5% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in St Helens in August – they increased 0.4%, to £298,478 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 1.9%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached:

Terraced:

Flats:

How do property prices in St Helens compare?

Buyers paid 18% less than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in August for a property in St Helens. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £372,000 on average, and 2.1 times the price as in St Helens. Trafford properties cost 3.4 times the price as homes in Burnley (£111,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea (£1.4 million).

Factfile

Average property price in August

St Helens: £176,905

The North West:£215,791

UK: £291,044

Annual change to August

St Helens: -0.3%

The North West: +0.4%

UK: +0.2%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West