St Helens restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A St Helens restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Costa Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Highpoint, St Helens was given the maximum score after assessment on March 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 215 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 133 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.