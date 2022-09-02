St Helens restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A St Helens restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
What's Cookin', a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 20 Bridge Street, Newton Le Willows was given the score after assessment on July 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 133 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.