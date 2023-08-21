Register
St Helens restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A St Helens restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:44 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Directors Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 30-32 Barrow Street, St Helens was given the score after assessment on July 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of St Helens's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.