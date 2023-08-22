St Helens restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A St Helens restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Directors Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 30-32 Barrow Street, St Helens was given the score after assessment on July 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.