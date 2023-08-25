St Helens restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A St Helens restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sorelle, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 Station Road, Rainhill was given the score after assessment on July 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 221 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.