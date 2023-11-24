St Helens restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A St Helens restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Millon Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 37-39 Duke Street, St Helens was given the score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 217 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 136 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.