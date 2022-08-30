St Helens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A St Helens restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Christian Bookshop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 121 Duke Street, St Helens was given the score after assessment on July 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 214 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 132 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.