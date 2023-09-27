St Helens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A St Helens restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Louises, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 169 Ormskirk Road, Rainford was given the score after assessment on August 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 220 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.