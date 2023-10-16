Register
BREAKING
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

St Helens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A St Helens restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A St Helens restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Palace Balti & Tandoori Restaurant Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Palace Balti And Tandoori Restaurant, 59 Duke Street, St Helens was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of St Helens's 221 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 136 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.