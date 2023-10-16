St Helens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A St Helens restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Palace Balti & Tandoori Restaurant Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Palace Balti And Tandoori Restaurant, 59 Duke Street, St Helens was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 221 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 136 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.