St Helens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A St Helens restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 08:48 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A St Helens restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Brothers, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 120-122 Thatto Heath Road, Thatto Heath was given the score after assessment on September 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of St Helens's 219 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.