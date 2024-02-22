Register
St Helens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A St Helens restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 09:57 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Palace Balti, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 59 Duke Street, St Helens was given the score after assessment on January 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of St Helens's 221 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 142 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.