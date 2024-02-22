St Helens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A St Helens restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Palace Balti, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 59 Duke Street, St Helens was given the score after assessment on January 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of St Helens's 221 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 142 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.