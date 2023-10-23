Register
St Helens road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

St Helens's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:04 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

    And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    M62, from 9pm October 25 to 5am October 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J8 - carriageway closure for drainage.

    M62, from 9pm October 26 to 5am October 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 8 to junction 7 - carriageway closure for drainage.

    M62, from 9pm October 27 to 5am October 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, jct seven to 8 lane closures and slip road closures due to drainage works.

    M62, from 9pm October 28 to 5am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 9 to 8 - lane closures and slip road closures for drainage.

    M57, from 9pm November 2 to 5am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

    M62, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

    M62, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to J8 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.