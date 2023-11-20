St Helens road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

St Helens's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M62, from 8pm November 8 to 6am December 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions J7 to J9 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

• A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 9pm December 4 to 5am December 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A580, from 9pm December 4 to 6am December 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.