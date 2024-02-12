St Helens road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

St Helens's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A580, from 9pm June 8 2023 to 6am May 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm February 14 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, six to 7 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M57, from 8pm February 19 to 6am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions M62, junction 6 to M62, junction 7 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M62, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J6 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A580, from 9pm February 26 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.