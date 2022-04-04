St Helens road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

St Helens's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, J6 to J7 - Lane closure for communications.

• M58, from 9pm March 28 to 6am April 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 22 - 26 lane closures due to SMART improvements.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 8.30pm April 6 to 5am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 6 - Lane closure for drainage.

• M62, from 8pm April 10 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J9 - Lane closure for Structure - maintenance.

• M6, from 9pm April 11 to 6am April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 22 - 26 lane closures due to SMART improvements.