St Helens road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

St Helens's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm August 20 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, j21A to J26 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 9pm August 23 to 5am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - Lane closure for drainage.

• M6, from 9pm August 30 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

• M62, from 9pm August 31 to 5am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 7 to 8 lane closures and slip road closures due to drainage works.

• M58, from 9pm September 5 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.