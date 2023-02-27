St Helens road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

St Helens's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• M62, from 8pm February 27 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 7 to junction 8 - lane closure for barriers.

• M62, from 8pm February 27 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 8 - seven lane closure for barriers.

• A580, from 9pm February 27 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• M62, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, J8 to J6 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• A580, from 9pm March 13 to 7am March 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.