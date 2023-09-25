St Helens road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
St Helens's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M6, from 9pm September 18 to 6am September 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
• A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A580, from 9pm September 30 to 5am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 23 to 23 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.
• A580, from 9pm October 9 to 6am October 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.