St Helens road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
St Helens's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A580, from 9pm December 4 to 6am December 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
• A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works.
• M62, from 9pm December 21 to 5am December 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions six to 7 - lane closure for barriers - temporary.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.