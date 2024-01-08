St Helens road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

St Helens's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

St Helens's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A580, from 9pm June 8 2023 to 6am May 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, J6 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A580, from 9pm January 15 to 6am January 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• A580, from 9pm January 22 to 6am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.