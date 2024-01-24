St Helens road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

St Helens's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm June 8 2023 to 6am May 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A580, from 9pm January 22 to 6am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• M6, from 9pm January 29 to 6am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• M62, from 9pm January 29 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions six to 8 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.