St Helens road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

St Helens's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm August 20 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, j21A to J26 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A580, from 9pm September 19 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

• M6, from 9pm September 26 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

• A580, from 9pm September 27 to 5am September 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 23 to A580 - Lane closures for barriers.