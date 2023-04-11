St Helens road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

St Helens's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are all are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm March 25 to 5am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, j21A to J26 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A580, from 9pm April 11 to 6am April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• A580, from 9pm April 17 to 6am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 23 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• A580, from 9pm April 24 to 6am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

