St Helens road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

St Helens's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    A580, from 9pm April 11 to 6am April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

    A580, from 9pm March 25 to 5am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, j21A to J26 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

    And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A580, from 9pm April 17 to 6am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 23 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

    A580, from 9pm April 24 to 6am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.