St Helens road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:37 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A580, from 9pm April 24 to 6am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

    And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

    M62, from 8pm May 1 to 5am May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 7 to junction 8 - lane closure for barriers.

    A580, from 9pm May 2 to 6am May 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

    M62, from midnight, May 15 to 11.59pm June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, jct seven - 8.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.